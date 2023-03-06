Tribe soccer's sense of family is second to none

The Jacksonville Tribe soccer team takes "family" to a level that is not often seen.
For the Tribe, "family" is a whole lot more than a fancy phrase on a t-shirt, or a battle chant that is shouted before the start of a match.
This season's Jacksonville boys soccer team has two sets of brothers, who are also first cousins. Not that is "family".
Chris Cardenas, a junior and Karol Cardenas, a freshman, along with Christian Juarez, a junior and freshman Sebastian Juarez are also first cousins, which makes the bonds of kinsfolk that much stronger.
Chris Cardenas said he couldn't wait until his younger brother had the chance to join him on the Tribe varsity.
"It is very exciting to be able to play with my brother," he said. "I've waited since I was a freshman for him to join the team and he is here now and is contributing to the team."
Sebastian Juarez explained how the chemistry between the two sets of brothers and between cousins works.
"It is a special chemistry I would say," he said. "We have all played (soccer) together growing up and we know each other's moves and what everyone is going to do on the field really well. I believe this makes our team stronger."
When the Cardenas and Juarez families get together, soccer is always a favorite past time said Karol Cardenas.
"When our families get together we are playing soccer; the two of us, plus all of our cousins," Karol Cardenas added. "It's a fun time for everyone and we enjoy it."
Sebastian Juarez outlined his hope of what the Cardenas and Juarez cousins can help the Tribe accomplish this season.
"We just want to be able to help out team get farther in the playoffs than we were able to advance last season," he said following a recent match. "We want to represent out school well and we want everyone to be proud of the team."
Jacksonville, who is coached by Rudy Jaramillo, is currently 15-3-2, 9-1 in District 16-4A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.