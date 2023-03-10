Tribe Tennis brings home 5 medals from Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN - Jacksonville Tribe Tennis travel to the Metroplex on Tuesday this week to take part in the Midlothian Invitational.
The Tribe had success on the courts and managed to earn five medals.
Mayte Otero and Felipe Ortega teamed up to win the consolation bracket championship in mixed doubles, while Ethan Kohler and Westyn Hassell took third place in boys doubles and Sarah McCullough came in third place in girls singles.
Otero/Ortega lost their opening round match, 6-8, to Texas High, but bounced back to beat another pair of rivals from Texas High 4-6, 6-4, (10-2).
In the third round, the Jacksonville duo topped Mansfield Lake Ridge 6-2, 6-3 before putting away Kaufman 6-4, 6-4 in the third place match.
Kohler/Hassell won their first two outings by defeating Midlothian Heritage 9-7 and Mansfield Lake Ridge 8-1, but were tripped up in the semi-finals where a pairing from Corsicana rallied to win 4-6, 6-1, (10-6).
The young men from Jacksonville won by default over Ennis to garner third place.
McCullough strolled to an 8-1 win over Aledo and racked up an 8-5 decision over Argyle to qualify for the semi-finals where she fells to Mansfield Lake Ridge 0-6, 2-6. McCullough got back on track and finished strong by carving out a 6-4, 6-3 triumph over Ennis in the third place match.
