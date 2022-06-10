The first of two sessions of Tribe Tennis Camp concluded on Thursday at
the Jacksonville High School tennis courts.
David Hanna, who is the head tennis coach at Jacksonville High, JHS
Middle School head tennis cacoh Chuck Roper and guest instructor Patrick
Howard put the campers through their paces and provided plenty of
one-on-one instruction as well as encouragement.
This is the 18th year that Hanna and Roper have worked the Tribe Tennis
Camp.
On of the things that Thursday’s session focused on was serving technique.
“The serve is the hardest stroke in tennis,” Hanna said. “It takes time
to develop a good serve. What we are trying to do here is to plant the
seed.”
Planting the seed is a good way to sum up Tribe Tennis Camp, as it
will be a few years before most of those in attendance this week will be
playing at the middle school or high school level.
Hanna added that the lessons learned during the summer will hopefully
pay dividends down the road for the Jacksonville tennis program.
“The future looks bright,” he said.
Session II will take place from July 25-28.
