Tribe Tennis Camp registration now under way

Registration for this summer's Tribe Tennis Camp is now taking place.
There will be two sessions, with the first scheduled for June 7-10, and the late session set to take place July 19-22.
The camp is designed for beginners to intermediate level children and youth.
Jacksonville head tennis coach David Hanna and middle school tennis coach Chuck Roper, along with members of the JHS varsity tennis team, will serve as instructors.
TRIBE TENNIS CAMPS
SESSION I: June 7-10 (Mon.-Thurs.)
SESSION II: July 19-22 (Mon.-Thurs.)
SKILL LEVELS: Beginners to Intermediate
GRADES & TIMES: Entering grades 1 thru 9 - 9:00 – 11:00
COST: $ 35 for 1 session, $60 for both, – Checks Payable to Tribe Tennis
Family discount - $5 off per child – Must live in same household
LOCATION: Jacksonville High School Tennis Courts
STAFF: Head Varsity Coach David Hanna, Coach Chuck Roper & JHS Varsity
Players
SUPPLIES NEEDED: Tennis racket – towel – water or sports drink
(Rackets will be provided if needed)
Name __________________________ 2021-22 Grade Level_________
Address __________________________ Phone _______________________
City _______________________ State ______ Zip ________
“T” Shirt Size _______________
Circle the dates and times you will be attending below: (You may attend both camps.)
June 7-10 9:00-11:00 (Grades 2 thru 9th)
July 19-22 9:00-11:00 (Grades 2 thru 9th)
Mail to: David Hanna / 903-571-6277
6170 CR 1405
Jacksonville, Texas 75766
Person to contact in case of emergency with phone number:
__________________________________________________________
