Tribe Tennis Camp registration now under way
Registration for this summer's Tribe Tennis Camp is now taking place.

There will be two sessions, with the first scheduled for June 7-10, and the late session set to take place July 19-22.

The camp is designed for beginners to intermediate level children and youth.

Jacksonville head tennis coach David Hanna and middle school tennis coach Chuck Roper, along with members of the JHS varsity tennis team, will serve as instructors.

 

 

 

TRIBE TENNIS CAMPS

 

SESSION I: June 7-10 (Mon.-Thurs.)

SESSION II: July 19-22 (Mon.-Thurs.)

SKILL LEVELS: Beginners to Intermediate

GRADES & TIMES: Entering grades 1 thru 9 - 9:00 – 11:00

COST: $ 35 for 1 session, $60 for both, – Checks Payable to Tribe Tennis

Family discount - $5 off per child – Must live in same household

LOCATION: Jacksonville High School Tennis Courts

STAFF: Head Varsity Coach David Hanna, Coach Chuck Roper & JHS Varsity

Players

SUPPLIES NEEDED: Tennis racket – towel – water or sports drink

(Rackets will be provided if needed)

 

 

 

 

Name __________________________ 2021-22 Grade Level_________

 

Address __________________________ Phone _______________________

 

City _______________________ State ______ Zip ________

 

“T” Shirt Size _______________

 

Circle the dates and times you will be attending below: (You may attend both camps.)

 

June 7-10 9:00-11:00 (Grades 2 thru 9th)

 

July 19-22 9:00-11:00 (Grades 2 thru 9th)

 

 

Mail to: David Hanna / 903-571-6277

6170 CR 1405

Jacksonville, Texas 75766

 

Person to contact in case of emergency with phone number:

__________________________________________________________

