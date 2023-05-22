Tribe Tennis Camp starts June 5
Progress file photo

TRIBE TENNIS CAMP

DATE: June 5-8 (Mon.-Thurs.)

SKILL LEVELS: Beginners to Intermediate

GRADES & TIMES: Entering grades 4 thru 9 - 9:00 – 11:00

COST: $ 35 – Checks Payable to Tribe Tennis

Family discount - $5 off per child – Must live in same household

LOCATION: Jacksonville High School Tennis Courts

STAFF: Head Varsity Coach David Hanna & JHS Varsity Players

SUPPLIES NEEDED: Tennis racket – towel – water or sports drink

(Rackets will be provided if needed)

Name __________________________ 2023-24 Grade Level_________

Address __________________________ Phone _______________________

City _______________________ State ______ Zip ________

“T” Shirt Size _______________

Mail to: David Hanna / 903-571-6277

6170 CR 1405

Jacksonville, Texas 75766

Person to contact in case of emergency with phone number:

