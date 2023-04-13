Tribe Tennis: Doubles teams finish near the top at regionals

Jacksonville's Mixed Doubles team (Claudia Mireles and Emanuel Silva) came in fourth place at the Class 4A, Region III Tennis Championships on Wednesday in Bryan. The Tribe's Boys Double duo (Westyn Hassell and Ethan Kohler) finished in third place.

 Courtesy photo

BRYAN - Jacksonville High School's representatives at the Class 4A, Region II Tennis Championships played well and finished near the top in their respective brackets.

In Boys Doubles Westyn Hassell and Ethan Kohler ended up in third place while the Tribe's Mixed Doubles pairing of Claudia Mireles and Emanuel Silva came in fourth place.

Each team won two matches to secure their spots into the semi-finals.

"These players represented their school well, both on and off of the court," Jacksonville head tennis coach David Hanna said.

The regional tournament took place at Bryan High School on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you