Tribe Tennis excels at Rudder Tournament

Boys singles

Cornel Jordan – 1st place

1st round – defeated Irving Nimitz – 6-1, 6-2

Semis – defeated Bryan Rudder – 6-2, 6-3

Final – defeated San Antonio Macarthur – 6-3, 6-4

Connor Panuco – consolation winner

1st round – lost to San Antonio Macarthur – 1-6, 2-6

2nd round – defeated Bryan – 6-2, 6-2

Cons. Final – defeated Kilgore – 6-4, 6-2

Girls singles

Sarah McCullough – 2nd place

1st round – defeated Kilgore – 6-1, 6-3

Semis – lost to Magnolia West 6-2,3-6, (4-10)

3rd place – defeated College Station – 4-6, 5-3 def. inj.

Alena Trawick – consolation winner

1st round – lost to Bryan Rudder – 3-6,7-5,(7-10)

2nd round – defeated Irving Nimitz – 8-1

Cons. Final – defeated College Station – 8-3

Boys doubles

Ethan Kohler/Will Royon – 2nd place

1st round – defeated Tomball Memorial – 6-2, 6-3

Semis – defeated Anna – 6-4,3-6,(10-4)

Final – lost to College Station – 5-7, 5-7

Westyn Hassell/Emanuel Silva – Consolation winner

1st round – lost to College Station – 4-6,3-6

2nd round – defeated Waco – 6-1, 6-0

Cons. Final – defeated College Station – 7-5, 6-1

Girls doubles

Molly Bentoski/Laurine Ugbebor – 2nd place

1st round – defeated College Station – 7-5, 6-1

Semis – defeated Irving Nimitz – 7-6, 7-6

Final – lost to Anna – 2-6, 1-6

Rachel Dye/Katelyn Cantu

1st round – lost to College Station – 2-6, 2-6

2nd round – lost to Kilgore – 4-6, 1-6

Mixed A doubles

Isabelle Maiquez/Wes Royon – 3rd place

1st round – defeated Bryan Rudder – 6-2, 6-1

Semis – lost to College Station – 4-6, 1-6

3rd place – defeated Tomball Memorial – 6-7, 6-4, (10-4)

Mixed B doubles

Mayte Otero/Alexis Mendoza – 3rd place

1st round – defeated Keller Fossil Ridge – 6-4, 2-6, (10-4)

Semis – lost to Caldwell – 2-6, 4-6

3rd place – defeated Waco – 6-2, 0-6, (10-7)

