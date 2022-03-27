Tribe Tennis excels at Rudder Tournament

Boys singles
Cornel Jordan – 1st place
1st round – defeated Irving Nimitz – 6-1, 6-2
Semis – defeated Bryan Rudder – 6-2, 6-3
Final – defeated San Antonio Macarthur – 6-3, 6-4
Connor Panuco – consolation winner
1st round – lost to San Antonio Macarthur – 1-6, 2-6
2nd round – defeated Bryan – 6-2, 6-2
Cons. Final – defeated Kilgore – 6-4, 6-2
Girls singles
Sarah McCullough – 2nd place
1st round – defeated Kilgore – 6-1, 6-3
Semis – lost to Magnolia West 6-2,3-6, (4-10)
3rd place – defeated College Station – 4-6, 5-3 def. inj.
Alena Trawick – consolation winner
1st round – lost to Bryan Rudder – 3-6,7-5,(7-10)
2nd round – defeated Irving Nimitz – 8-1
Cons. Final – defeated College Station – 8-3
Boys doubles
Ethan Kohler/Will Royon – 2nd place
1st round – defeated Tomball Memorial – 6-2, 6-3
Semis – defeated Anna – 6-4,3-6,(10-4)
Final – lost to College Station – 5-7, 5-7
Westyn Hassell/Emanuel Silva – Consolation winner
1st round – lost to College Station – 4-6,3-6
2nd round – defeated Waco – 6-1, 6-0
Cons. Final – defeated College Station – 7-5, 6-1
Girls doubles
Molly Bentoski/Laurine Ugbebor – 2nd place
1st round – defeated College Station – 7-5, 6-1
Semis – defeated Irving Nimitz – 7-6, 7-6
Final – lost to Anna – 2-6, 1-6
Rachel Dye/Katelyn Cantu
1st round – lost to College Station – 2-6, 2-6
2nd round – lost to Kilgore – 4-6, 1-6
Mixed A doubles
Isabelle Maiquez/Wes Royon – 3rd place
1st round – defeated Bryan Rudder – 6-2, 6-1
Semis – lost to College Station – 4-6, 1-6
3rd place – defeated Tomball Memorial – 6-7, 6-4, (10-4)
Mixed B doubles
Mayte Otero/Alexis Mendoza – 3rd place
1st round – defeated Keller Fossil Ridge – 6-4, 2-6, (10-4)
Semis – lost to Caldwell – 2-6, 4-6
3rd place – defeated Waco – 6-2, 0-6, (10-7)
