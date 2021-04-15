Tribe Tennis: Hassell, Maiquez, Hesterly qualify for regionals

Three members of the Jacksonville High School tennis team will be advancing to the Class 5A, Region II Championships, which will take place at the Courts at McKinney in McKinney on April 27-28.
As a result of their performance at the District 16-5A Meet that was played in Jacksonville earlier this week, Alex Hassell will be competing for the regional championship in Boy's Singles.
In Mixed Doubles, Jacksonville will be represented by Alex Hesterly and Isabelle Maiquez.
The Tribe finished in second place at the district meet in the girls division, while the boys took third place.
