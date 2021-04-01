Tribe Tennis: Hassell wins Boys Singles title at Center Tournament

Jacksonville's Alex Hassell won first place in Boys Singles, Haley George was the runner-up in Girls Singles and Sarah McCullough captured the Consolation title in Girls Singles at the Center Tournament on March 26.

A stong overall effort by the Jacksonville Tribe Tennis team was recorded on Friday at the Center Varsity Tournament.

Three team members excelled in Center.

Alex Hassell won first place in Boys Singles by defeating an opponent from Palestine 6-2, 6-4 in the finals.

In Girls Singles, Haley George went 2-1 for the tourney and finished as the runner-up.

Taking the Consolation title in Girls Singles was Jacksonville's Sarah McCullough.

 

Center Varsity Tournament 3/26

Jacksonville results

Boys singles

Alex Hassell – 1st place

1st round – bye

2nd round – defeated Nacogdoches – 8-3

Semis – defeated Lufkin – 6-2, 6-0

Final – Palestine 6-2, 6-4

 

Alex Hesterley

1st round – lost to Lufkin – 9-7

2nd round – lost to Tyler – 5-8

 

Girls singles

 

Haley George – 2nd place

1st round – bye

2nd round – defeated Tyler – 8-6

Semis – defeated Bullard – 6-4, 6-3

Final – lost to Palestine – 0-6, 0-6

 

Sarah McCullough – Consolation winner

1st round – defeated Tyler – 8-1

2nd round – lost to Palestine – 2-8

3rd round – defeated Center – 8-4

4th round – defeated Center – 9-7

Cons. Final – defeated Palestine – 9-8

 

Mixed doubles

 

Isabelle Maiquez & Alexis Mendoza

1st round – lost to Lufkin – 7-9

2nd round – lost to 8-9

 

Laura Little & Caleb Blakeney

1st round – lost to Tyler – 2-8

2nd round – lost to Lufkin – 5-8

 

 

 

 

 

 

Boys doubles

 

Tavis Dosser & Sergio Rivera – 4th place

1st round – defeated Nacogdoches – 8-2

2nd round – defeated Bullard – 8-6

Semis – lost to Center – 3-6, 3-6

3rd place – lost to Bullard – 2-6, 6-7

 

Will Royon & Ethan Kohler

1st round – lost to Bullard 6-8

2nd round – defeated Palestine – 8-0

3rd round – lost to Center – 5-8

 

Girls doubles

 

Molly Bentoski & Laurine Ugbebor

1st round – bye

2nd round – lost to Center – 8-3

3rd round – defeated Palestine – 8-0

Cons. Final – lost to Tyler – 0-6, 6-2 (4-10)

 

Alena Trawick & Karen Mancera

1st round – defeated Palestine 8-4

2nd round – lost to Center – 8-1

3rd round – defeated Palestine – 8-6

4th round – lost to Tyler – 1-8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

