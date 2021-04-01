Tribe Tennis: Hassell wins Boys Singles title at Center Tournament

A stong overall effort by the Jacksonville Tribe Tennis team was recorded on Friday at the Center Varsity Tournament.
Three team members excelled in Center.
Alex Hassell won first place in Boys Singles by defeating an opponent from Palestine 6-2, 6-4 in the finals.
In Girls Singles, Haley George went 2-1 for the tourney and finished as the runner-up.
Taking the Consolation title in Girls Singles was Jacksonville's Sarah McCullough.
Center Varsity Tournament 3/26
Jacksonville results
Boys singles
Alex Hassell – 1st place
1st round – bye
2nd round – defeated Nacogdoches – 8-3
Semis – defeated Lufkin – 6-2, 6-0
Final – Palestine 6-2, 6-4
Alex Hesterley
1st round – lost to Lufkin – 9-7
2nd round – lost to Tyler – 5-8
Girls singles
Haley George – 2nd place
1st round – bye
2nd round – defeated Tyler – 8-6
Semis – defeated Bullard – 6-4, 6-3
Final – lost to Palestine – 0-6, 0-6
Sarah McCullough – Consolation winner
1st round – defeated Tyler – 8-1
2nd round – lost to Palestine – 2-8
3rd round – defeated Center – 8-4
4th round – defeated Center – 9-7
Cons. Final – defeated Palestine – 9-8
Mixed doubles
Isabelle Maiquez & Alexis Mendoza
1st round – lost to Lufkin – 7-9
2nd round – lost to 8-9
Laura Little & Caleb Blakeney
1st round – lost to Tyler – 2-8
2nd round – lost to Lufkin – 5-8
Boys doubles
Tavis Dosser & Sergio Rivera – 4th place
1st round – defeated Nacogdoches – 8-2
2nd round – defeated Bullard – 8-6
Semis – lost to Center – 3-6, 3-6
3rd place – lost to Bullard – 2-6, 6-7
Will Royon & Ethan Kohler
1st round – lost to Bullard 6-8
2nd round – defeated Palestine – 8-0
3rd round – lost to Center – 5-8
Girls doubles
Molly Bentoski & Laurine Ugbebor
1st round – bye
2nd round – lost to Center – 8-3
3rd round – defeated Palestine – 8-0
Cons. Final – lost to Tyler – 0-6, 6-2 (4-10)
Alena Trawick & Karen Mancera
1st round – defeated Palestine 8-4
2nd round – lost to Center – 8-1
3rd round – defeated Palestine – 8-6
4th round – lost to Tyler – 1-8
