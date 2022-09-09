Tribe Tennis: Jacksonville trounces out Henderson

ENDERSON — Jacksonville moved to 2-0 in conference play and 5-4 overall after dismantling Henderson 10-0 (16-3) at the Henderson High School tennis courts on Tuesday.
The only thing that came in the way of a perfect outing by the Tribe was Henderson's ability to chalk up three wins in girls singles matches that came after the match had been declared official.
Jacksonville's next action will come at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday when Bullard comes calling.
Jacksonville 10 (16), Henderson 0 (3)
(Jacksonville winners are listed)
Boys Doubles
Ethan Kohler/Westyn Hassell, 6-0, 6-1
Alex Hesterly/Emanuel Silva, 6-0, 6-0
Adrian Hernandez/Danny Ramirez, 6-4, 6-4
Girls Doubles
Sarah McCullough/Alena Trawick, 6-4, 6-4
Camden Fontenot/Claudia Mireles, 6-3, 6-0
Mayte Otero/Gracie Webb, 5-7, 6-2, (10-5)
Mixed Doubles
Dye/Felipe Ortega, 6-3, 6-1
Boys Singles
Kohler, 6-1, 6-1
Silva, 6-1, 6-2
Hassell, 6-0, 7-5
Hesterly, 8-1
Ramirez, 8-2
Hernandez, 8-5
Ortega, 8-4
Girls Singles
Mireles, 6-1, 6-0
Otero, 8-3
Webb, 8-3
