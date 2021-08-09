Tribe Tennis launches new season

Molly Bentoski is pictured in action on Friday, when Jacksonville opened up its fall campaign by hosting Corsicana and Bullard. Match results are not yet available.

 Courtesy photo

The fall tennis season got under way of Friday at the Jacksonville High School Tennis Complex, with Jacksonville taking on Corsicana and Bullard.

Although, the individual match results are not yet available, the team's head coach, David Hanna, said that it was good to see everyone back in action and settling in their tennis groove.

Jacksonville has a busy week ahead with road matches at Tyler Legacy on Wednesday (8:30 a.m./1:30 p.m.) and at Hallsville on Thursday. The Thursday match is scheduled to get under way at 3:30 p.m.

