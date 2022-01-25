Tribe Tennis nails down 3 consolation titles at Hallsville Tournament

HALLSVILLE — Jacksonville High School tennis team members earned three consolation bracket championships in the Hallsville Tournament on Friday.
In Girls Singles. Haley George strung together three-straight wins over rivals from White Oak (8-0), Nacogdoches (8-3) and Tyler Legacy (8-1) to take the back bracket crown.
George moved into the consolation bracket after losing, 2-8, to a player from Bullard in the opening round.
Molly Bentoski and Laurine Ugbebor teamed up in Girls Doubles for a Consolation bracket title by beating teams from Atlanta (8-0) and Kilgore (6-3, 6-3).
In Mixed Doubles, the Tribe's Alena Trawick and Emanuel Silva joined forces to produce a Consolation bracket championship.
The Jacksonville duo stopped a pair from Atlanta 6-1, 6-3 in the finals.
In other action, the Tribe's Ethan Kohler and Will Royon took fourth place in Boys Doubles. The Jacksonville pairing went 2-2 on the day, which was highlighted by an 8-0 decision over Hughes Springs in the second round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.