Tribe Tennis opens district by crushing Carthage

CARTHAGE – Jacksonville Tribe Tennis opened district play Thursday afternoon in Carthage by spanking the home team 10-1 (16-3).
The win was Jacksonville’s first of the season.
The Jacksonville boys went 6-0 in singles play and won two of the three doubles matches.
Jacksonville’s girls secured wins in four of the six singles affairs and two of three doubles matches.
The Tribe coasted to a victory in mixed doubles play as well.
At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday Jacksonville will visit Lindale for a non-district match.
Jacksonville 10 (16) at Carthage 1 (3)
(Jacksonville player(s) listed first)
Boys Singles
Emmanuel Silva def. Alex Malloy, 8-0
Westyn Hassell def. Cole Campbell, 8-2
Dylan Dosser defeated Saheb Habeeb, 8-1
Danny Ramirez def. Kaden McAlister, 8-0
Diesel Thiel def. Cayden Campbell, 6-0
Felipe Ortega def. Adrian Olvera, 6-0
Boys Doubles
Hassell/Dosser def. Campbell/Habeeb, 8-0
Silva/Ramirez def. McAlister/Campbell, 8-0
Meza/Ortega def. Olivera/Carson, 8-0
Girls Singles
Mayte Otero def. Ella Wolfe, 8-5
Dianna Corneja lost to Taylor Dixon, 1-6
Gracie Webb lost to Aubrey Matthies, 5-6
Aubrey Stickle def. Jocelyn Mireles, 7-5
Lillian Zavala def. Kennedy Powell, 7-5
Sa’Maia Kincade def. Kelsie Stewart, 6-1
Girls Doubles
Cornejo/Webb def. Matthies/Mireles, 8-6
Zavala/Kincade lost to Powell/Stewart. 6-8
Urquiza/Stickle def. Calderon/Brown, 8-1
Mixed Doubles
Otero/Thiel def. Malloy/Wolfe, 8-2
