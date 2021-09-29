TRIBE TENNIS: Playoff spot secured after win over Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES — With one regular-season match left on the schedule, the Jacksonville High School tennis team clinched a post season berth by downing the Dragons of Nacogdoches, 10-5, on Tuesday.
The Tribe will host Huntsville at 4 p.m. next Tuesday, which will also be Senior Night.
On Oct 11-12, Jacksonville will open the playoffs by taking on an opponent to be named in the bi-district round.
Four of the Tribe’s points came out of Girls Singles.
Haley George (6-0, 6-3), Isabelle Maiquez (6-1, 6-0), Alena Trawick (6-2, 6-2), Claudia Mirelas (6-0, 6-2) notched wins for Jacksonville.
Laurine Ugbebor (6-0, 6-2), Molly Bentoski (8-0) and Camden Fontenot (8-0) collected victories, but their respective matches were not completed until after the outcome of the match had been decided.
In Boys Singles, Ethan Kohler (6-4, 6-1) strolled to victory for the Tribe, as did Connor Panuco (9-7).
Jacksonville won all of the Girls Doubles matches.
George and Maiquez won 6-2, 6-4 while Sarah McCullough and Ugbebor churned out a 7-6 (5), 6-3 decision over their foes.
In No. 3 Girls Doubles, Molly Bentoski and Mireles teamed up to win 6-0, 6-2.
Trawick and Emanuel Silva earned Jacksonville a point in Mixed Doubles by winning 6-1, 6-2.
The Tribe's Fontenot and Cornel Jordan went on to take a 6-0, 6-3 victory, but the match was not completed until after the final outcome had been established.
