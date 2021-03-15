Tribe Tennis plays well in Spring Hill tourney

Haley George of Jacksonville came in third place in the Girls Singles division of the Spring Hill Tournament late last week.

LONGVIEW — Jacksonville had a handful of netters to end up in the top five at the Spring Hill Varsity Tournament on Thursday.

Alex Hassell was the Tribe's top finisher. He went 3-0 on the day and won first place in Boys Singles.

In Girls Singles, Haley George went 3-1 for the tourney and finished in third place.

Molly Bentoski and Laurine Ugbebor teamed up to give Jacksonville a fourth-place finish in Girls Doubles.

In Boys Doubles Ethan Kohler and Will Royon wound up in fifth place.

JHS tennis results Spring Hill Varsity Tournament 3/11/21

Boys singles

Alex Hassell – 1st place

1st round – bye

2nd round – defeated Pleasant Grove – 6-1, 6-0

Semis – defeated Pleasant Grove – 6-0, 6-0

Final – defeated Spring Hill – 6-2, 6-3

Alex Hesterley

1st round – lost to Pine Tree – 2-6, 2-6

2nd round – defeated Gladewater – 8-4

3rd round – lost to Pleasant Grove – 0-6, 0-6

Girls singles

Haley George – 3rd place

1stround – defeated Center – 6-0, 7-5

2nd round – defeated Pleasant Grove – 6-1, 6-0

Semis – lost to Kilgore – 6-4, 3-6, (5-10)

3rd place – defeated Center – 7-5, 6-3

Sarah McCullough

1st round – defeated Pine Tree – 4-6, 6-3, (10-8)

2nd round – lost to Spring Hill – 2-6, 0-6

3rd round – defeated Spring Hill – 8-6

4th round – lost to Pleasant Grove – 5-8

Boys doubles

Ethan Kohler & Will Royon – 5th place

1st round – defeated Carthage – 6-2, 6-2

2nd round – lost to Center – 4-6, 1-6

3rd round – defeated Pleasant Grove – 8-2

4th round – defeated Center – 9-7

Tavis Dosser & Sergio Rivera – consolation winners

1st round – lost to Center – 6-7, 6-7

2nd round – defeated Pine Tee – 8-0

Cons. Final – defeated Kilgore – 5-8

Girls doubles

Molly Bentoski&LaurineUgbebor – 4th place

1st round – defeated Center – 6-2, 6-2

2nd round – defeated Kilgore – 6-1, 6-2

Semis – lost to Pleasant Grove – 1-6, 4-6

3rdplace – lost to Center – 2-6, 2-6

Alena Trawick & Karen Mancera – Consolation winners

1st round – lost to Pleasant Grove – 0-6, 3-6

2nd round – defeated Pine Tree – 9-7

Cons. Final – defeated Carthage – 8-0

Mixed doubles

Isabelle Maiquez& Alexis Mendoza

1st round – defeated Center – 6-3, 6-2

2nd round – lost to Pleasant Grove – 3-6, 1-6

3rd round – lost to Kilgore – 6-8

4th round – defeated Carthage – 8-5

Laura Little & Caleb Blakeney

1st round – lost to Pleasant Grove – 0-6, 0-6

2nd round – defeated Center – 8-3

3rd round – lost to Kilgore – 9-7

4th round – defeated Hallsville – 8-2

