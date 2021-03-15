LONGVIEW — Jacksonville had a handful of netters to end up in the top five at the Spring Hill Varsity Tournament on Thursday.
Alex Hassell was the Tribe's top finisher. He went 3-0 on the day and won first place in Boys Singles.
In Girls Singles, Haley George went 3-1 for the tourney and finished in third place.
Molly Bentoski and Laurine Ugbebor teamed up to give Jacksonville a fourth-place finish in Girls Doubles.
In Boys Doubles Ethan Kohler and Will Royon wound up in fifth place.
JHS tennis results Spring Hill Varsity Tournament 3/11/21
Boys singles
Alex Hassell – 1st place
1st round – bye
2nd round – defeated Pleasant Grove – 6-1, 6-0
Semis – defeated Pleasant Grove – 6-0, 6-0
Final – defeated Spring Hill – 6-2, 6-3
Alex Hesterley
1st round – lost to Pine Tree – 2-6, 2-6
2nd round – defeated Gladewater – 8-4
3rd round – lost to Pleasant Grove – 0-6, 0-6
Girls singles
Haley George – 3rd place
1stround – defeated Center – 6-0, 7-5
2nd round – defeated Pleasant Grove – 6-1, 6-0
Semis – lost to Kilgore – 6-4, 3-6, (5-10)
3rd place – defeated Center – 7-5, 6-3
Sarah McCullough
1st round – defeated Pine Tree – 4-6, 6-3, (10-8)
2nd round – lost to Spring Hill – 2-6, 0-6
3rd round – defeated Spring Hill – 8-6
4th round – lost to Pleasant Grove – 5-8
Boys doubles
Ethan Kohler & Will Royon – 5th place
1st round – defeated Carthage – 6-2, 6-2
2nd round – lost to Center – 4-6, 1-6
3rd round – defeated Pleasant Grove – 8-2
4th round – defeated Center – 9-7
Tavis Dosser & Sergio Rivera – consolation winners
1st round – lost to Center – 6-7, 6-7
2nd round – defeated Pine Tee – 8-0
Cons. Final – defeated Kilgore – 5-8
Girls doubles
Molly Bentoski&LaurineUgbebor – 4th place
1st round – defeated Center – 6-2, 6-2
2nd round – defeated Kilgore – 6-1, 6-2
Semis – lost to Pleasant Grove – 1-6, 4-6
3rdplace – lost to Center – 2-6, 2-6
Alena Trawick & Karen Mancera – Consolation winners
1st round – lost to Pleasant Grove – 0-6, 3-6
2nd round – defeated Pine Tree – 9-7
Cons. Final – defeated Carthage – 8-0
Mixed doubles
Isabelle Maiquez& Alexis Mendoza
1st round – defeated Center – 6-3, 6-2
2nd round – lost to Pleasant Grove – 3-6, 1-6
3rd round – lost to Kilgore – 6-8
4th round – defeated Carthage – 8-5
Laura Little & Caleb Blakeney
1st round – lost to Pleasant Grove – 0-6, 0-6
2nd round – defeated Center – 8-3
3rd round – lost to Kilgore – 9-7
4th round – defeated Hallsville – 8-2
