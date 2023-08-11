Tribe Tennis report: Hassell posts 8-0 win in JHS's loss to Hallsville

Wins were hard to come by on Thursday when Jacksonville Tribe Tennis fell 15-3 to Hallsville in a non-district match that was played on the Tribe’s home courts.
One bright spot for the home team was Westyn Hassell’s 8-0 triumph over Kenton Gentry in the No. 3 boy’s singles match.
Jacksonville’s remaining points came in doubles play.
Emmanuel Silva and Dylan Dosser teamed up to hand Jack Rectenwald and Gentry a 7-5, 6-3 loss in boy’s doubles while the Tribe’s Mayte Otero and Diesel Thiel won their mixed doubles match over Rae and Shoemaker 7-5, 6-2.
Jacksonville’s record now stands at 0-4.
