Tribe Tennis Report: Kohler and Royon win boys “B” doubles title

Jacksonville's Alex Hassell came in second  place in Boys Singles at the Longview Varsity Tournament, which took place on Thursday.

LONGVIEW — Four members of the Jacksonville Tribe tennis team won medals on Thursday at the Longview Varsity Tournament.

In Boys “B” Doubles, Ethan Kohler and Will Royon teamed up to win first place.

The Tribe tandem defeated teams from Pine Tree, Center, Texarkana Pleasant Grove and Longview.

In Boys Singles, Alex Hassell won three of his four matches and came in second place.

Also finishing as the runner up was Sarah McCullough in Girls “B” Singles. McCullough had a 3-1 record for the tournament.

Tribe Tennis is under the direction of David Hanna.

 

 

 

Longview Varsity Tournament 3/4/21

Jacksonville results

Boys “A” singles

Alex Hassell – 2nd place

1st round – defeated Tyler Legacy – 9-7

2nd round – defeated Texas High – 6-3, 6-7, (10-8)

Semis – defeated Tyler Legacy – 6-4, 4-6, (10-4)

Final – lost to Lindale – 4-6, 4-6

 

Boys “B” singles

 

Alex Hesterley

1st round – lost to Pine Tree – 7-9

2nd round – lost to Gladewater – 3-8

3rd round – defeated Corsicana – 8-6

4th round – defeated Kilgore – 8-3

 

Boys “A” doubles

 

Tavis Dosser & Sergio Rivera

1st round – lost to Texas High – 2-8

2nd round – lost to Hallsville – 2-8

3rd round – lost to Wills Point – 2-8

4th round – defeated Kilgore – 8-5

 

Boys “B” doubles

 

Ethan Kohler & Will Royon – 1st place

1st round – defeated Pine Tree – 8-0

2nd round – defeated Center – 8-5

Semis – defeated Pleasant Grove - 6-2, 3-6, (10-6)

Final – defeated Longview – 4-6, 6-3, (13-11)

 

Girls “A” singles

 

Haley George

1st round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 0-8

2nd round – defeated Pleasant Grove – 8-3

3rd round – lost to Hallsville – 8-0

4th round – lost to Center – 8-4

 

 

 

Girls “B” singles

 

Sarah McCullough – 2nd place

1st round – defeated Lufkin – 8-6

2nd round – defeated Center – 8-0

Semis – defeated Lindale – 8-2

Final – lost to Lufkin – 4-6, 7-5

 

Girls “A” doubles

 

Isabelle Maiquez & Molly Bentoski

1st round – lost to Longview – 0-8

2nd round –lost to Wills Point – 2-8

3rd round – lost to Lindale – 6-8

4th round – lost to Wills Point 2-8

 

Girls “B” doubles

 

Alena Trawick & Laurine Ugbebor

1st round – defeated Mesquite Horn – 8-4

2nd round – lost to Hallsville – 6-8

3rd round – defeated Lufkin – 8-5

4th round – defeated Elysian Fields – 8-2

 

Mixed “A” doubles

 

Laura Little & Caleb Blakeney

1st round – lost to Tyler Legacy – 2-8

2nd round – lost to Pleasant Grove – 0-8

3rd round – lost to Lindale – 2-8

4th round – lost to Center – 6-8

 

Mixed “B” doubles

 

Karen Mancera & Alexis Mendoza

1st round – bye

2nd round – defeated Center – 8-3

3rd round – defeated Kilgore – 9-7

4th round – lost to Corsicana – 5-8

 

 

