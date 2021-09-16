Tribe Tennis report: Whitehouse 10, Jacksonville 4

WHITEHOUSE — Jacksonville slipped to 1-1 in conference play after falling 10 (14) – 4 (5) to Whitehouse on Tuesday in Whitehouse.
Isabelle Maiquez of Jacksonville defeated Avril Cook 6-3, 6-1 to give the Tribe a win in Girl's Singles.
In Boy's Doubles the Tribe earned two points after Will Royon and Wes Royon teamed up to beat Joseph Weippert and Nolan Peters 6-1, 5-7, (10-5) and Westyn Hassell and Connor Panuco topped Whitehouse's Jordan Craft and Blake Smith 2-6, 7-6, (17-15).
Alena Trawick and Emmanuel Silva put away Fleming and Alamazan 6-4, 2-6, (10-5) for Jacksonville's remaining point.
The Tribe's Wes Royon powered past Luke Fleming in straight sets (7-6, 6-0) after the match was official.
Jacksonville will host Tyler High next Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.