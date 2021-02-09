Tribe Tennis scores a pair of 2nd place finishes at Kilgore tourney

KILGORE — Jacksonville High School's varsity tennis team traveled to the Oil Belt late last week to participate in the Kilgore Varsity Tournament.
The Tribe's top finishes were second place finishes in Girls “B” Doubles and in Boys “B” Doubles.
Molly Bentoski and Alena Trawick earned wins over pairings from Van, Tyler High and Pleasant Grove in route to their runner-up finish.
Jacksonville's Will Ronyon and Ethan Kohler notched triumphs over teams from Center Pleasant Grove and Pine Tree in the Boys “B” Doubles bracket.
Kilgore Varsity Tournament 2/5/21
Jacksonville results
Mixed A Doubles
Haley George & Alex Hassell – 6th place
1st round – defeated White Oak – 8-2
2nd round – lost to Spring Hill – 3-6, 5-7
3rd round – defeated Trinity -9-7
4th round – lost to Longview – 2-8
Mixed B Doubles
Laura Little & Caleb Blakeney – 4th place
1st round – defeated Sulphur Spring – 8-2
2nd round – defeated Kilgore – 6-0, 6-4
Semis – lost to Bullard – 3-6, 1-6
3rd place – lost to Wills Point – 0-6, 0-6
Girls A Doubles
Isabelle Maiquez & Sarah McCullough – 8th place
1st round – defeated Lindale – 8-3
2nd round – lost to Longview – 1-6, 0-6
3rd round – lost to Wills Point – 1-8
4th round – lost to Center – 1-8
Girls B Doubles
Molly Bentoski & Alena Trawick – 2nd place
1st round – defeated Van – 8-2
2nd round – defeated Tyler – 6-4, 6-1
Semis – defeated Pleasant Grove – 6-4, 2-6, (10-8)
Final – lost to Spring Hill – 1-6, 1-6
Girls A Singles
Karen Mancera – 16th place
1st round – lost to Bullard – 0-8
2nd round – lost to Center – 0-8
3rd round – lost to Henderson – 1-8
4th round – lost to Gladewater – 6-8
Girls B Singles
Claudia Mireles – 8th place
1st round – Henderson – 8-2
2nd round – lost to Wills Point – 1-6, 2-6
3rd round – lost to Spring Hill – 1-8
4th round – lost to Bullard 2-8
Boys A Doubles
Tavis Dosser & Sergio Rivera - 11th place
1st round – lost to Pleasant Grove
2nd round – defeated Kilgore – 8-6
3rd round – lost to Spring Hill – 2-8
4th round – defeated Sulphur Spring – 8-0
Boys B Doubles
Will Royon & Ethan Kohler – 2nd place
1st round – defeated Pleasant Grove – 8-1
2nd round – defeated Pine Tree – 6-4, 6-3
Semis -defeated Center – 6-4, 6-4
Final – lost to Wills Point 6-4, 4-6, (1-10)
Boys A Singles
Alexis Mendoza – 14th place
1st round – lost to Center – 1-8
2nd round – lost to Wills Point – 0-8
3rd round – defeated Sulphur Spring – 8-2
4th round – lost to Bullard – 1-8
Boys B Singles
Wes Royon – 13th place
1st round – lost to Tyler – 2-8
2nd round – lost to Van – 2-8
3rd round – defeated Pine Tree – 8-2
4th round – defeated Henderson – 8-1
