Tribe Tennis slams Nacogdoches, 10-0

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and Texas, including the following counties and parishes, in Louisiana, Caldwell, Grant, La Salle, Natchitoches, Sabine and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Additional heavy rainfall may continue beyond Tuesday. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&