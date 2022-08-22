Tribe Tennis slams Nacogdoches, 10-0

Jacksonville scored a dominating victory over the Dragons from Nacogdoches on Saturday at the Frances White Tennis Center on the Jacksonville High School campus.
Previously Nacogdoches has been a district rival for the Tribe, but with the Tribe moving down to Class 4A this season, that is no longer the case.
The Tribe won the non-district match 10-0 officially, on a day that saw the Tribe collect the “W” in 18 of the 19 matches that were contested.
Jacksonville (3-3) will open district play by entertaining Carthage on Tuesday. First serve is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Jacksonville 10 (18) Nacogdoches 0 (1)
(Jacksonville winners)
Boys Doubles
Ethan Kohler/Westyn Hassell, 7-5, 7-6 (4)
Alex Hesterly/Emanuel Silva, 6-1, 6-0
Hernandez/Ramirez, (score unavailable)
Girls Doubles
Sarah McCullough/Alena Trawick, 6-0, 6-1
Claudia Mireles/Camden Fontenot, 6-0, 6-0
Mayte Otero/Rachel Dye, (score unavailable)
Mixed Doubles
Cornejo/Felipe Ortega, (score unavailable)
Boys Singles
Silva, 8-3
Hassell, 8-1
Hesterly, 8-4
Ortega, 8-2
Jose Meza, 8-1
Girls Singles
McCullough, 8-4
Otero, 8-5
Dye, 8-3
Gracie Webb, 8-4
Mireles, (score unavailable)
Trawick, (score unavailable)
