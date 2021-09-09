Tribe Tennis smokes Lufkin to start district campaign

Tribe Tennis garnered a 10-4 (14-5) victory over the Lufkin Panthers on Tuesday afternoon at the Frances White Tennis Complex in Jacksonville in the first match of conference play for head coach David Hanna's team.
Jacksonville cleaned up in doubles play by winning six of seven matches.
In Boy's Doubles, Ethan Kohler/Alex Hesterly (6-3, 2-6, (10-4)) and Will Royon/Wes Royan (6-3, 6-2) posted wins.
Haley George/Isabelle Maiquez (6-3, 3-6, (10-4), Sarah McCullough/Laurin Ugbebor (6-0, 6-3) and Alena Trawick/Claudia Mirelas (7-5, 6-2) were all winners in Girl's Doubles action.
Team Jacksonville's Camden Fontenot/Emmanuel Silva came away with a 6-4, 6-2 triumph in Mixed Doubles.
Boy's Singles winners from Jacksonville included Will Royon (6-2, 6-1), Kohler (7-6 (6), 7-5), and Silva (6-3, 6-1).
Reeling in victories for the Tribe ladies was George (6-3, 6-0), Maiquez (8-3), Trawick (6-2, 6-2), Mireles (8-2), Ugbebor (8-3) and Fontenot (8-2).
The Tribe's next match will take place on Sept. 14 at Whitehouse.
