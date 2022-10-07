Tribe Tennis stops Kilgore, 10-5; playoffs up next

KILGORE - Jacksonville doubled up Kilgore 10-5 on Tuesday in Kilgore to conclude the regular season.
Jacksonville (7-6, 3-2), the third place team out of District 16-4A,will now advance to face Sulphur Springs, the District 15-4A runner-up in the bi-district round of the playoffs. The match will be played at Longview High School.
Jacksonville 10, Kilgore 5
(Jacksonville winners listed)
Boys Doubles
Ethan Koehler/Westyn Hassell 6-4, 4-6, (10-5)
Adrian Hernandez/Danny Ramirez 7-5 6-2
Girls Doubles
Sarah McCullough/Alena Trawick 6-1, 7-6 (3)
Mayte Otero/Rachel Dye 6-0, 6-4
Boys Singles
Kohler 6-2, 4-6, (10-5)
Hassell 6-3, 1-6, (10-5)
Alex Hesterly 6-1, 6-3
Girls Singles
McCullough 7-5, 6-2
Claudia Mireles 3-6, 6-1, (10-4)
Camden Fontenot 6-4, 6-2
