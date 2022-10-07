Tribe Tennis stops Kilgore, 10-5; playoffs up next

2022-23 JACKSONVILLE TRIBE TENNIS VARSITY

 Source Tribe Tennis/Facebook

KILGORE - Jacksonville doubled up Kilgore 10-5 on Tuesday in Kilgore to conclude the regular season.

Jacksonville (7-6, 3-2), the third place team out of District 16-4A,will now advance to face Sulphur Springs, the District 15-4A runner-up in the bi-district round of the playoffs. The match will be played at Longview High School.

Jacksonville 10, Kilgore 5

(Jacksonville winners listed)

Boys Doubles

Ethan Koehler/Westyn Hassell 6-4, 4-6, (10-5)

Adrian Hernandez/Danny Ramirez 7-5 6-2

Girls Doubles

Sarah McCullough/Alena Trawick 6-1, 7-6 (3)

Mayte Otero/Rachel Dye 6-0, 6-4

Boys Singles

Kohler 6-2, 4-6, (10-5)

Hassell 6-3, 1-6, (10-5)

Alex Hesterly 6-1, 6-3

Girls Singles

McCullough 7-5, 6-2

Claudia Mireles 3-6, 6-1, (10-4)

Camden Fontenot 6-4, 6-2

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you