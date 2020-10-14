Tribe Tennis stops Nacogdoches to clinch playoff spot

Jacksonville thumped Nacogdoches 10-2 on Tuesday at the Frances White Tennis Comples, and with the victory the Tribe have clinched a playoff spot.
Jacksonville won't know its final standing in the district until the Tribe wrap up the regular season on Oct. 20 against Huntsville. That match will take place in Huntsville.
Note: This story will be updated with the individual results of the Nacogdoches match as soon as they are available.
