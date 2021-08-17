Tribe Tennis survives grueling stretch of 6 matches in 8 days

Jacksonville head tennis coach David Hanna knew exactly what his young team needed to start off the season.
Last week Tribe Tennis put in some long hours on the court by playing six matches in eight days in the late-August heat and humidity of East Texas.
“This is the toughest non-district schedule that we have ever played and the most matches we have played in this short of time,: Hanna said. “We played six matches in eight days. I (feel) this group could be really good, but they just need to play in a lot of matches against some tough competition.”
On Friday, the Tribe thumped Kilgore, 15-4, in Jacksonville, which gave the team its first win of the season against five defeats.
Will Royon won, 8-1, in the number one Boy's Singles slot, while Ethan Kohler (8-6) and Emmanuel Silva (8-1) also added points for the Tribe in Nos. three and six singles.
The JHS girls swept Kilgore in Girl's Singles where Sarah McCullough (4-0, retired), Haley George (8-2), Isabelle Maiquez (8-5), Alena Trawick (9-7), Claudia Mireles (9-8 in 2) and Laurine Ugbebor (8-2) all were victorious.
Jacksonville went 3 of 3 in both boy's and girl's doubles play.
The winning combinations for the JHS boys included Alex Hesterly and Ethan Kohler (6-1, 6-2), Will Royon and Wes Royon (6-1, 3-6, (10-3) and Westyn Hassell and Connor Panuco (6-3, 7-5).
The victorious pairing for the girls were George and Maiquez (6-1, 6-0), McCullough and Ugbebor (6-1, 6-2) and Alena Trawick and Claudia Mireles (6-4, 6-0).
On Thursday, the Tribe fell to Hallsville, 13-6, on the road, despite the fact that the girls went 3 for 3 in doubles play.
Meanwhile, earlier in the week the Tribe dropped a 17-2 decision to Longview and went down, 16-3, at the hands of Tyler Legacy.
“I knew if they could make it through this week and a half and work hard to improve on every match, they would not only be in better physical shape, but also, be ready to compete for the playoffs when district rolls around and they did just that,” Hanna said. “I'm proud of our team.”
Hanna pointed out that due to heavy graduation losses last spring, six players are competing at the varsity for the first time, which has forced several players to be moved up as many as three or four spots in the line up.
Jacksonville is scheduled to visit Forney for a 2:30 p.m. match on Tuesday.
