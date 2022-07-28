Jacksonville High School tennis teams will open fall practice at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at the high school tennis courts.
According to head coach David Hanna, practice sessions will end at 11 a.m.
The Tribe's freshmen, junior varsity and varsity teams are all expected to report on Monday.
Jacksonville is slated to open the season with two matches scheduled for Aug. 5. At 8:30 a.m. the Tribe will visit Whitehouse and will turn around and host Corsicana at 1:30 p.m.
District play will commence on Aug. 23 when the Tribe entertain Carthage at 4 p.m..
Other schools included in the conference include Bullard, Henderson, Kilgore and Spring Hill.
