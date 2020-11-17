Tribe to battle Whitehouse in a rare Friday matinee

The COVID-19 pandemic has been responsible for many changes in the high school sports scene.
With the Class 6A and 5A schools still having just less than half of their district games remaining, one change will involve Jacksonville and Whitehouse playing on Friday, Nov. 27 — Black Friday — at 2 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium in Whitehouse.
All tickets are presale (no tickets will be sold at the gate).
Visitor tickets are currently on sale, according to Whitehouse athletic department officials.
Fightin' Indian fans can go to whitehousewildcats.com/HTtickets to purchase tickets.
Once on the web site, scroll down to 11/27 Varsity Football- Visitor Side. Then click Get Tickets and enter passcode j75766. There is approximately 450 tickets available for purchase on the visitor's side of the field.
Visiting fans must enter the stadium on the visitor's side.
Gates will open at 12:30 p.m.
Whitehouse officials advise that a mask must be worn to gain entry into Wildcat Stadium. Social distancing in groups of 10 or less should be observed while in the stands.
Jacksonville will play at the Historic Tomato Bowl this Friday night. Undefeated Texas High will be in town to oppose the Tribe. Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.