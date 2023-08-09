Tribe to face 3 of the top 10 QBs in East Texas this season

The Jacksonville Indians are scheduled to go up against three of East Texas’ top 10 quarterbacks in the first six weeks of the season.
Scorebook Live is in the midst of ranking the 20 returning signal callers in various regions of the state and recently East Texas’ best of the best quarterbacks was revealed.
The Tribe will oppose Demitrius Brisbon (Chapel Hill) on Oct. 6 in Chapel Hill, face Brady Driver (Sulphur Springs) in the August 25 season opener at The Historic Tomato Bowl and go up against Whitehouse’s Josh Green on September 1 at Wildcat Stadium.
Brisbon, who has verbally committed to SMU, was ranked No. 2 in East Texas, Driver No. 5 and Green No. 9.
Brisbon, a junior, passed for 2,211 yards and 32 touchdowns last season and helped guide Chapel Hill to a 12-3 season and a state semi-final appearance. He also ran for 1,403 yards and 15 scores.
In eight games last year Driver, a senior, threw for 1,337 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Green, also a senior, amassed 2,499 yards via air in 2022 and hurled 23 touchdown passes. He also rushed for 837 yards and six scores.
For the record, the No. 1-ranked quarterback in East Texas on the elite was was Terry Bussey, a Timpson senior.
Bussey passed for 4,773 yards and completed 72 touchdown passes.
He is the No. 2-overall prospect in Texas according to 247Sports.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.