Tribe travel to Bullard on Thur. for lone scrimmage

Jacksonville's only dress rehearsal will take place at 5 p.m. on Thurs. against Bullard at Panther Stadium.
The Indians held spring drills and are limited to one fall scrimmage, per University Interscholastic League rules.
This will be the last opportunity for Jacksonville coaches to see an all new backfield, with junior Ryan McCown at quarterback and senior Isaiah Mallard at feature back in action before the team tees it up in the season opener on Aug 27 (at Crandell, 7:30 p.m.).
Jacksonville will also be hunting for some receivers to emerge and prove that they are ready to perform under the Friday night lights.
The Indians do have one wideout, junior Devin McCuin, that is included among the top pass catchers in East Texas. McCuin already has an offer from TCU.
Bullard, who opens the season on Aug. 27 by entertaining Mabank, has a multitude of starting spots to fill and the scrimmage should help to identify those young men that are ready to answer the bell. The Panthers return just three starters on offense and two on defense.
Quarterback Blake Blain is one of the returnees for the Panthers. Running back Luke Williams is also back. Both posted decent numbers a year ago.
Historically the Jacksonville-Bullard scrimmage has been a low-scoring affair and a competitive one.
Both clubs are expected to keep things pretty vanilla, so has not to show reveal too much of their respective playbooks, prior to next week's openers.
