Tribe, Wildcats play to a 2-2 draw in district opener

WHITEHOUSE — It was a tale of two halves at Wildcat Stadium on Saturday night where Jacksonville and Whitehouse opened conference play by playing to a 2-2 draw. The Wildcats won the shootout to collect an extra point, which will be used later this season in the playoff seeding process.
Armando Lara booted in both of the Tribe's goals during the opening 40 minutes, with Kevin Nava and Eric Ruiz getting credit for assists on the scores.
Whitehouse (9-2-1, 1-0) came back in the final half and scored on a penalty kick, with the game-tying shot coming with around 8:00 left in the match.
Jacksonville will travel to Tyler to take on the Tyler High Lions on Tuesday night.
NOTE: The Tribe-Wildcat match was originally scheduled to be played at the Tomato Bowl on Friday. Athletic events at both schools were canceled on Friday out of travel concerns associated with the winter storm that arrived late last week. For logistical purposes, the match was moved to Wildcat Stadium and became a part of a doubleheader with the girls teams from the two schools playing in the other half of the twin bill. The Tribe will host Whitehouse in a boy/girl doubleheader on Feb. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.