Tribe XC finishes 8th out of 30 teams in Hallsville

HALLSVILLE — Running in the Hallsville Bobcat Invitational on Wednesday, Jacksonville High School came in 8th place in the team standings of the varsity boy's division. A total of 30 teams (260 runners) competed in the 5,000 meter race.
Lufkin tallied 57 points and came in first place, followed by Longview (135) and Mount Pleasant (137).
The Indians collected 219 points.
Adan Hernandez of Lukfin was the first to cross the finish line. Hernandez was timed in 16:40.
The first Indian to finish was Marco Hernandez, who came in eighth place, running a 17:34.
Kevin Nava finished 12th for the Tribe, after being clocked in 17:44.
Completing as the top five finishers for Jacksonville was Angel Camacho (61st, 19:43), Ricardo Moreira (63rd, 19:15) and Chris Gallegos (84th, 19:38).
