Tribe XC squad finishes second at Lufkin Coke Classic meet

LUFKIN — Jacksonville finished second to district rival Lufkin at the Lufkin Coke Classic cross country meet on Wednesday morning.
The Panthers tallied 35 points, with Jacksonville earning 70 points.
Kevin Nava ran the course in 17:05 and was the fourth man to cross the finsih line.
Marco Hernandez (17:05) was a whisker behind Nava and finished in fifth place in the individual standings.
Sebastion Flores (15th, 17:45) and Tony Servin (20th, 18:06) finished in the top 20 for the Tribe.
Also counting in Jacksonville's team points total was Mike Pinuelas (26th, 18:27).
Also running for the Tribe, but not factoring into the team total were (Jacinto Flores (32nd), Ramiro Alvarez (46th) and George Harrington (65th).
In the junior Varsity boys race, Jacksonville came in third place in the team standings.
The Tribe medalists included Chris Gallegos (7th), Jarred Cardenas (8th) and Anthony Morales (10th).
Jacksonville will return to Lufkin for the District 16-5A Championships on Wed., Oct. 14.
