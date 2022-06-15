Tribe's Jermaine Taylor reels in 2 D-I offers late last week

SAN ANTONIO - Jermaine Taylor, an incoming junior at Jacksonville High School garnered two NCAA Division I offers last Friday.
His first came from University of Texas San Antonio after Taylor attended football camp there.
University of Incarnate Word from the Southland Conference also liked what they saw in Taylor (6'1", 190 lbs.), who 247sports.com has projected as an outside linebacker at the collegiate level.
UIW is also located in San Antonio.
Taylor should continue to be a hot commodity as he will be playing for new Tribe head coach Jason Holman, a former defensive coordinator at Lufkin High School for a number of years, ands new defensive coordinator Bradley Gandy.
