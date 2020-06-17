Tribe's new offensive coordinator brings a professional pedigree

Jacksonville High School's new offensive coordinator, Josh Moore, brings with him a pretty impressive resume.
He recently served as the Tampa Bay Vipers' (XFL) Director of Football Operations, and prior to that Moore worked as running backs coach for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League. In 2017 the Argonauts defeated Calgary, 27-24, to win the Grey Cup (the Canadian equivalent of the Super Bowl).
As far as the non-football highlights on Moore's resume, he served a 10-year stint in the United States Air Force, and then worked as a meteorologist for NASA during the Space Shuttle launch.
Moore actually began his coaching career while in Florida, at the high school level.
“After my work day was done at NASA, I would go to Cocoa Beach High School and help out,” Moore, who is filling the position that became vacant when former offensive coordinator Randall Canady decided to return to Gilmer High School, said.
Moore, who is from Midlothian, has worked along some highly regarded football minds including Bill Curry at Georgia State University, and Mark Trestman while working for the Chicago Bears (NFL) and at Toronto and Tampa Bay.
In 2015-16 Moore worked as the offensive coordinator at Palestine High School. He said that he considers Palestine to be “home”, so when the XFL ceased to exist in April, following the arrival of COVID-19, Moore decided to return to East Texas.
“We are really glad to have someone with the football background and experience that Josh has on our coaching staff here,” Jacksonville athletic director and head football coach Wayne Coleman said. “Our offensive philosophy meshes well together, and I am excited about the things that he will bring to the program.”
When asked what the biggest difference is between coaching professionals, and mentoring high school athletes, Moore said that it was more about relationships than Xs and Os.
“No matter what level you are coaching, football is about relationships,” he said. “The game is a continuation, with 11 men playing together, and each one of them playing for the man next to them.”
Moore said that he has a lot of respect for Jacksonville football and that he is not here to try to reinvent the wheel.
“With Coach Coleman and the McCowns and offensive line coach (Thad) Black, I feel we have a solid foundation in place here,” Moore said. “We may reorganize some things a little bit and simplify our execution and add some structure, in order to make things easier for our kids. It's just a matter of putting everything together and trying to be successful with what the (opposing) defense is giving you.”
Moore and wife Keri are parents to Jameson and Whitney.
