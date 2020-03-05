Trinity Valley gets going in second half to down Lady Jags

SHREVEPORT, La. — For 20:00 on Thursday afternoon Jacksonville College looked poised to upset No. 1-ranked Trinity Valley Community College.
But, it was all Lady Cardinals in the second half, as the ladies from Athens coasted to a 75-44 decision over the Lady Jaguars in a first round game in the NJCAA Region XIV Championship Tournament, which runs through Saturday at Centenary College's Gold Dome.
JC, who ends the year with a 6-23 worksheet, led 22-21 at intermission, but the Lady Cards (30-1) took things to an entirely different level in the final half to win going away.
TVCC outscored JC 54-22 in the second half, with Asia Strong dropping in a game-high 24 points for the Lady Cards.
TVCC held the Lady Jags to 26.6-percent (17-64) shooting from the field in the tilt.
Two Lady Jags, Na'Kendra Ellis (13) and Ca'Leyah Burrell (12) ended the day in double figures for the women from “The Ville”.
Nakeya Kelley pitched in six for the Lady Jags.
