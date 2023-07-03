Trio of Alto teams playing in TTAS state tournaments this week

Three youth softball teams will be representing Alto at Texas Teenage Baseball/Softball Association state tournaments this week.
The Alto Sassy Cleats will open play in the Girls 6U State Tournament in China Spring at 6 p.m. Monday by engaging the Alba Golden Grand Slam.
A win on Monday would give the team Tuesday off before playing a 4:30 p.m. winner’s bracket game on Wednesday.
If Alto loses on Monday, it would face either West or Belton in an elimination game that would get under way at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.
The Alto Aces will be in Ennis this week for the TTAS 8U Coach Pitch State Tournament.
At 6 p.m. Monday Alto will battle the China Spring Diamond Darlings in its opening affair.
A win in that game would result in the Aces playing West Bran Mechanical at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
If Alto loses its first game, it will play a team to be determined in an elimination game that is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
The TTAS Girls 12U State Tournament is being held down in Rockdale.
The Alto Lady Jackets are slated to test the China Spring Lonestar Legends at 6 p.m. Monday.
A victory on Monday would propel the Lady Jackets to a game against either Lexington or Van at noon Tuesday.
If Alto falls in its first game, it would play an elimination game at 2 p.m. Tuesday against an opponent to be determined.
Championship games are scheduled for Friday evening in all-three divisions.
