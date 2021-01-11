Trio of Brook Hill seniors guide Guard to 23-point win

BULLARD — Brook Hill used a little bit of senior power to clip Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy 57-34 in a non-district game that was played at Herrington Gymnasium on Friday.
Seniors in the spotlight were Chandler Fletcher, Preston Hardee and Joseph Johnson.
Fletcher dumped in 22 points and shagged six rebounds while Hardee dropped in 13 points.
Joseph Johnson scored six points, came away with seven caroms and had six assists.
Brook Hill led 29-15 at halftime after outscoring the Lions 21-6 in the second frame.
The Guard will journey to the Metroplex on Tuesday to face Bishop Dunne Catholic School. That game will be the district opener for Brook Hill.
