Trio of Cherokee County cowboys to compete at Naocogdoches pro rodeo on Sat.

NACOGDOCHES — Maybe the powers that be at the Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo and Steer Show should consider labeling Saturday evening's card as “Cherokee County Night”.
Afterall, a trio of Alto, Rusk and Jacksonville-based cowboys are scheduled to compete that night.
Logan Cook, of Alto, is scheduled to ride in saddle bronc.
Cook is currently ranked No. 26 in the world standings.
Rusk's Kolt Dement is listed as one of the individuals that will give it a go in bareback.
In team roping, Kaden Profili of Jacksonville, and his partner, James Arnold (Midway, TX), will be one of several pairs of team ropers that will be looking to earn a pay check.
Cook , Profili and Arnold have a busy weekend ahead, as the trio will also be competing at the Walker County Rodeo in Huntsville on Friday night.
The Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo and Steer Show will take place at the Nacogdoches Expo and Civic Center (3805 NW Stallings Dr., Nacogdoches) Thursday-Saturday, beginning at 7:30 p.m. each evening.
For ticket information visit nacexpo.net.
