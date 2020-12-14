Trio of East Texas teams qualify for state football championships

Three teams, Lindale, Gilmer and Carthage, have punched their respective tickets to the UIL State Football Championships, which will be played later this week at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
The Lindale Eagles (13-2) will clash with Argyle (15-0) in the Class 4A, Division I title matchup at 7 p.m. Friday evening.
Jacksonville-native Jason Lawless serves as an assistant coach for the Eagles.
Lindale got a late-game field goal and upended Austin-LBJ on Friday in Humble to advance.
This will be Lindale's first trip to the championship game.
In what has turned out to be all all-East Texas matchup, Gilmer (14-1) will play Carthage (15-0) in the Class 4A, Division II championship test at noon on Friday.
Jacksonville's Randall Canady is an assistance coach at Gilmer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.