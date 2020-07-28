Trio of local, area linksters excel on the NTPGA junior circuit
Two local youth golf standouts recorded wins in their respective divisions on Sunday at the NTPGA tour stop at the Cedar Creek County Club in Kemp, while a Jacksonville youth finished as the runner-up in his division.

Rusk's Katelyn Henslee fired a 92 to take a 2-stroke victory in the Girls 13-14 Division of the Medalist Tour.

Brenden Lively of Bullard carded a 42 (9 holes) to win the Boys 9-10 Division of the Prep Tour event. Lively was two shots in front of the runner up.

Jacksonville's Grady Ault came in second place in the Boys 15-18 Division (Medalist Tour), finishing with an 87.

Corey Mahler of Frisco turned in a 73 to win first place.

