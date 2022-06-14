Trio of locals in middle of pack at College National Finals Rodeo

CASPER< Wyo.- Three Cherokee County cowboys find themselves in the middle of the pack after the First Go in the College Nationals Final Rodeo, which is taking place in Casper, Wyo.
Rusk's Kolt Dement scored a 74 in bareback and is sitting in 12th place.
Dement is a member of the Panola College rodeo team.
Kaden Profilli and Jayse Tettenhorst, both from Jacksonville, are in 15th place in the team roping standings.
The duo, representing Trinity Valley Community College, stopped the clock in 11.3 seconds in the First Go.
There are 26 teams entered in team roping.
