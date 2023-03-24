Lauren Wade, Victoria Villanueva and Jewel McCullough each had a hat trick as Jacksonville eased past Center, 11-0, in a Class 4A, Region II Bi-district match that was played inside the Historic Tomato Bowl on Friday night.
Winning by large margins and winning by shutout have been a staple of Fightin' Maiden Soccer this season and both of those trends continued in the team's latest outing. Friday's shutout was Jacksonville's 19th of the season.
The No. 6-ranked Maidens led 6-0 at the break, with the freshman Wade collecting the first goal of the evening with 31:16 left in the opening half.
McCullough, defender Landry Harmel, Villanueva and Wade, once again, scored in succession.
Villanueva then punched a free kick in from about 20 yards out with :01 left in the first half to account for the Maidens' final scored of the first 40:00.
Jacksonville's first score of the second half resulted in Wade's hat trick. She was able to take control of the ball and blast a mid range shot past the Center keeper with 35:53 left in the match.
Jizelle Castillo, and McCullough added goals before Villanueva netted her third goal of the night on a shot from about 35 yards out, left side, that came with just under 22:00 remaining in the fray.
McCullough earned her hat trick with 9:15 remaining when she launched the ball past the Lady Rider keeper from straight away.
Jacksonville head girls soccer coach Colten McCown, said that although the score was one sided, his team was able to work on some things that he is hoping will come in handy as the playoff road continues.
"We were able to score off of a set piece and move people around to different positions," he said. "We got a lot of people a lot of minutes and three people had a hat trick."
Another thing Jacksonville was able to accomplish was to get both of its goal keepers into the mix as Adriana Munoz and Emily Barrera combined on the clean sheet win. Each played a half.
Jacksonville (23-1-1) will go up against Texarkana Pleasant Grove (12-4-3) in an Area match that is tentatively set for Tuesday night at Longview Lobo Stadium.
"I don't know a lot about Pleasant Grove," McCown said. "Other than the fact they they have played some really good teams this year."
Pleasant Grove, who spanked Athens, 7-0, in Bi-district on Friday, has lost to Sulphur Springs (twice), Bullard and Hallsville. Those three teams have a combined record of 56-9-4.
Pleasant Grove is the District 13-4A runner-up.
