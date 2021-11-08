Tristan earns Progress Player of the Week accolade

BULLARD — Felipe Tristan, a 6'-3”, 225-pound linebacker at The Brook Hill School in Bullard has earned the Jacksonville Progress Player of the Week award for Week 11.
The senior led the Guard in tackles (12) in last week's game against Dallas Christian School.
He also made four tackles for loss, three quarterback sacks and one pass deflection.
Dallas Christian went on to defeat Brook Hill 47-10 in a game that decided the district championship.
The Guard will now represent the league as its runner up in the upcoming playoffs.
