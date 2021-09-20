Troup able to outlast Bears behind strong ground game

TROUP — Troup was able to dodge the proverbial bullet on Friday when Brownsboro came into Tiger Stadium and attempted to be homecoming spoilers.
On the strength of a superior ground attack, the Tigers were able to grind out a 27-23 triumph over the bears.
Troup moved to 4-0 with the win. The Tigers will open District 9-3A-II against West Rusk (4-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday in New London.
Tiger running backs rushed for 284 yards against Brownsboro (1-3), with Kevin Pierce leading the charge with 165 yards on 17 carries, for an average of 9.7 yards per scamper. Pierce also scored all of the Tiger touchdowns — four.
Trae Davis tacked on 125 yards on the ground in 18 carries, with his longest run coming from 51 yards.
For the game the Tigers had 396 total yards of offense.
On the defensive side, Kady Mahony had a huge evening for head caoch John Eastman's Maroons. Mahoney had a team-high 12 tackles (8 solo), to go along with a caused fumble and a tackle for loss.
Jovany Zavalla came up with 10 tackles, including three solo to copliment his two tackles for loss.
Meanwhile, Tucker Howell had nine stops and a couple of tackle for losses for the Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.