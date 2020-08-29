Troup and QB Padia pound Alto 27-0

ALTO — Trevor Padia made his varsity debut at quarterback for Troup on Friday night and he proved that he is up for the challenge by guiding the Tigers to a 27-0 shutout victory over Alto.
The contest was played on a muggy night at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium, and was the season opener for both teams.
Padia, a junior, accounted for 290 of Troup's 350 total yards.
He went 8-13-1 for 199 yards through the air, and hurled two touchdown passes and rushed for 91 yards on 14 carries and added a rushing touchdown to his night's work.
The Tiger defense pitched the shutout by controlling the line of scrimmage and holding the Yellowjackets to 70 yards rushing in 29 carries for the game.
Chris Calley had a fumble recovery for the Tigers, who host Carlisle (0-1) next Friday night, and KD Thomas, Brayden Vess and Charles Boyd came up with interceptions.
Troup scored its first touchdown at the 2:32 mark of the first quarter when Padia connected with Bracey Cover for a 46-yard touchdown.
Following a successful PAT by Grant Baber, the Tigers led 7-0.
Padia zig-zagged through the Alto defense to score from 12 yards out with 7:59 left in the first half to double the Tigers' lead after Baber drilled the PAT.
Troup went on to take the 14-0 lead into the dressing room at the break.
The Tigers sealed the deal on the second play from scrimmage in the final half when Padia dialed up Cover for a 54-yard touchdown with 11:15 to play in the third stanza.
The PAT was no good; hence a 20-0 lead for the Tigers.
On the Yellowjackets ensuing possession, Alto managed to drive all the way down to the Tiger 17-yard line before Thomas picked off Alto quarterback Will Dixon, ending the Mean Sting march.
The final score of the game came with 5:36 to go. That's when Padia capped off a 5 play, 33-yard drive by jetting in from 6 yards out on a quarterback draw. Baber's kick was on the money, giving the Tigers a 27-0 lead at that point.
Vi'Darious led Alto in rushing by carrying 12 times for 39 yards.
Jay Pope had 5 catches for 80 yards and had one carry for 22 yards.
Jesus Tellez and Jer'Darius Bolton recovered fumbles for the home team.
With just four starters back from a year ago, Alto will take the experience gained in the Troup game and look for a different result next Friday when the Yellowjackets do battle with Timpson (1-0), who scored 68 points in a win over Frankston on Friday.
Alto will be celebrating Homecoming 2020 next week as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.