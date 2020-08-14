Troup announces football ticket policy for 2020

TROUP — University Interscholastic League rules permit stadiums to reach only 50% capacity this fall, due to the continued presence of COVID-19.
Hence, no season tickets or reserved seats will be sold this year.
General admission tickets ($5) will be sold each week, with parents and guardians of students involved in Friday night activities such as football, band, cheer, will have the first chance to purchase tickets.
On Monday and Tuesday parents/guardians will be able to purchase up to four tickets per student. School officials are asking that the money be sent with the student, as access to the school buildings will be extremely limited, due to the virus.
On Wed. and Thur. Tickets will be on sale to the general public from 4-6 p.m. at the concession stand. If there are any tickets remaining, they will be sold from 6-7 p.m;. at the home gate on game night.
The same policy will be in effect for tickets to away games. No away game tickets will be sold on Friday.
Ticket information for junior varsity and middle school games will be released at a later date.
