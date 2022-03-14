Troup Athletics: John Eastman announces retirement, Sam Wells to take over

TROUP — John Eastman has announced that he will be retiring as athletic director/head football coach at Troup High School later this year.
The district has named Sam Wells, who has served as Tiger defensive coordinator for the past four years, as Eastman's replacement.
Eastman is ending a 31-year career that saw him do two tours of duty at Troup.
He has successfully coached the Tigers for the past six season. The 2021 team posted an 8-4 record.
Over 11 seasons, Eastman has compiled a 68-53 record.
Wells is a seasoned veteran in the coaching community, having guided student athletes for over two decades.
In addition to Troup, Wells has coached at Elkhart, Frankston, Elysian Fields, Palestine and Del Valle.
