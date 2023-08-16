Troup Athletics: Meet the Tigers moved indoors; JV scrimmage canceled

TROUP - Meet the Tigers has been moved from Tiger Stadium to Tiger Gymnasium. The event will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Tiger Football will travel to Alto for its second and final scrimmage. Kick-off is slated for 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Tigers will be looking to duplicate a formidable offensive output and a stingy defense that it displayed in its scrimmage win over Frankston last week.

The junior varsity game between Troup and Alto has been canceled.

At 7:30 p.m., Friday, August 25 Troup will open the new season by visiting White Oak.

