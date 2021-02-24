Troup Baseball defeated by Elks, 9-6, in lid lifter

TROUP — Playing the 2021 opener in front of the home faithful on Tuesday, Troup was tripped up by Elkhart, 9-6.
The Tigers forged out eight hits in the game — only one fewer than the Elks — but the Maroon and White stranded 12 men.
Elkhart plated four men in the top of the fifth to break open what had been a 4-4 contest.
Austin Huml (3-5, 3 RBI) led the Tigers at the plate.
Ty Lovelady, Daniel Meyer, Max Cheney and Braden Tomlinson had base hits for the Tigers.
Troup used five pitchers in the game, while Elkhart summonsed four different men to the hump.
