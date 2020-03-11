Troup baseball, softball teams open district with wins over Arp

TROUP — Troup's diamond teams opened conference play on Tuesday by earning wins over rival Arp.
Trout topped Arp, 7-1, on the baseball field while the Troup softball team was crushing the visitors, 17-2 (4 innings).
The Troup baseballers are now 6-2, 1-0, while the school's softball team sports an 8-6-1, 1-0 worksheet.
On Thursday the Troup softball team will visit Winona at 6 p.m.
The Troup baseball team will be in Quitman for a double dip that is scheduled to get under way at 5 p.m. on Friday.
BASEBALL
Jaden Lewis pitched a complete game, allowing only an unearned run on four hits while striking out 12 Arp batters and walking four.
Brandon Metzig went 2-4 at the plate with a double and 2 RBI.
Connor Neatherland jacked a 2-run homer for the winners while Brayden Vess and Dylan Meyer each drove in a run.
Troup never trailed in the game.
SOFTBALL
Jessie Minnix went 3-4 at the plate and knocked in two runs to pace a 12-hit Troup offensive attack.
Other hitting standouts for Troup were Lindsay Davis (2-3, RBI), Tara Wells (2-3, RBI). Mia Beason (1B, 4 RBI) and Maddy Gaddis (3B, 3 RBI).
Davis got the win in the circle as she gave up one earned run in four frames of duty. She surrendered five hits, struck out 10 and walked three.
Troup plated five runs in each of the first, third and fourth innings.
