Troup Baseball wallops Waskom, 10-0, on Senior Night

TROUP — Ty Lovelady and Colby Turner churned out three hits apiece to help guide Troup to a 10-0 victory over Waskom, on Friday in Troup.
Bracey Cover thrilled the Senior Night crowed by holding the Wildcats to two hits in collecting a shutout win on the hill. Cover struck out three and walked one.
Lovelady went 3-3 and scored two runs while Turner tallied three hits in four official trips to the plate. He drove in two runs and scored twice.
Other standouts at the dish for the Tigers (13-11-1, 7-6) were Bradley Adams (2-4), Tucker Howell (double, two RBI) along with Cover and Carson Davenport, who each had a base knock and a RBI.
Troup batters amassed a dozen hits in the game.
The Maroon and White will drop the curtain on the regular season by visiting Harleton at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
The Tigers will come into the game tied with Elysian Fields for fourth place in the district standings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.